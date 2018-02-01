Mujeres iraníes protestan contra el hiyab por primera vez en 40 años (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

A la protesta se han sumado también varios hombres. La acción consiste en subirse a elementos de mobiliario urbano, quitarse el pañuelo y agitarlo ostensiblemente.
El movimiento de protestas individuales contra el uso obligatorio del hiyab está ganando popularidad en Irán. La acción consiste en que las mujeres se quitan el pañuelo de la cabeza en plena calle y lo ondean como si fuera una bandera. Esta campaña por los derechos de las mujeres iraníes se ha convertido en la más popular desde la Revolución Islámica de 1978-1979.
مطمئنا در روزهایی که ایران از سیاهی رها میشه این کودک به خودش میباله که کوچکترین مبارز وطن بوده👌❤#براندازیم#دختران_انقلاب#نه_به_حجاب_اجبارىpic.twitter.com/fP7FRudTiI— وانیا🕉 (@vaniaput21) 31 января 2018 г.
La acción comenzó a ganar impulso el 29 de enero, cuando en la capital del país, Teherán, varias mujeres protagonizaron piquetes individuales quitándose el pañuelo y agitándolo. Muchas lo hicieron subidas a transformadores eléctricos, fuentes o bolardos para hacer más visible su campaña. Sus fotos fueron compartidas en las redes sociales con los 'hashtags' en inglés #WhiteWednesdays (miércoles blancos), #IranianProtests (protestas iraníes), #IranUprising (levantamiento en Irán) y #FreeIran (Irán libre), inspirando a muchos iraníes a imitar la acción.
انقلابی با #پرچم_سفید و سردمداری #زنان، این فیلم را ببینید و باور کنید و باور کنید و باور کنید که ما، در آستانه ی زیباترین #انقلاب تاریخیم!#قیام_بهمن#چهارشنبه_های_سفیدpic.twitter.com/5jul6qJTGa— shirokhorshid_iran (@shirokhorshid_i) 31 января 2018 г.
Las mujeres no han sido las únicas que se han sumado a esta protesta. En Internet circulan varios videos y fotos en los que se ve a hombres que agitan un pañuelo en señal de solidaridad con sus conciudadanas.
Compulsory veil is an injustice and an insult to Iranians' intelligence. This man was waving a white flag today in Iran. Although he doesn't have to wear the compulsory veil, he feels for women who are obliged to wear it. #WhiteWednesdayspic.twitter.com/TUA7ghFuID— My Stealthy Freedom (@masihpooyan) 31 января 2018 г.
"For almost four decades, we the women of Iran have been unhappy about compulsory hijab and we had the fear inside our heart. But now ... the government of Iran, they have the fear of these brave women." - @AlinejadMasih, creator of @masihpooyan#WhiteWednesdayspic.twitter.com/EQcrnOfHJu— CBC-The Current (@TheCurrentCBC) 31 января 2018 г.
Another example of protests against compulsory Islamic Hijab across #Iran today. This one is from #BandarAbbas two hours ago. #WhiteWednesdays#IranProtests#FreeIran#GirlsOfRevolutionStreetpic.twitter.com/gBI1Xs0k9X— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) 31 января 2018 г.
