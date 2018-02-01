X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/5lu2
Portada Actualidad

Mujeres iraníes protestan contra el hiyab por primera vez en 40 años (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

Publicado: 1 feb 2018 00:00 GMT

A la protesta se han sumado también varios hombres. La acción consiste en subirse a elementos de mobiliario urbano, quitarse el pañuelo y agitarlo ostensiblemente.

Mujeres iraníes protestan contra el hiyab por primera vez en 40 años (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
Armin Navabi / twitter.com / www.globallookpress.com
Síguenos en Facebook

El movimiento de protestas individuales contra el uso obligatorio del hiyab está ganando popularidad en Irán. La acción consiste en que las mujeres se quitan el pañuelo de la cabeza en plena calle y lo ondean como si fuera una bandera. Esta campaña por los derechos de las mujeres iraníes se ha convertido en la más popular desde la Revolución Islámica de 1978-1979.

La acción comenzó a ganar impulso el 29 de enero, cuando en la capital del país, Teherán, varias mujeres protagonizaron piquetes individuales quitándose el pañuelo y agitándolo. Muchas lo hicieron subidas a transformadores eléctricos, fuentes o bolardos para hacer más visible su campaña. Sus fotos fueron compartidas en las redes sociales con los 'hashtags' en inglés #WhiteWednesdays (miércoles blancos), #IranianProtests (protestas iraníes), #IranUprising (levantamiento en Irán) y #FreeIran (Irán libre), inspirando a muchos iraníes a imitar la acción.

Las mujeres no han sido las únicas que se han sumado a esta protesta. En Internet circulan varios videos y fotos en los que se ve a hombres que agitan un pañuelo en señal de solidaridad con sus conciudadanas.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+