El 'Día Cero', al acecho: Cómo la amenaza de quedarse sin agua cambia la vida en Ciudad del Cabo

Level 6B water restrictions come into effect on 1 February 2018. Let’s beat #DayZero together by using 50 litres or less per person, per day. We’ve created this resource to help you #ThinkWaterCT. Save, print and share!



For more on level 6B, click here: https://t.co/J1tovdvVLOpic.twitter.com/MGzZ76qogo