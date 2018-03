FUERTES IMÁGENES: Varios muertos en un atentado suicida cerca de una mezquita en Kabul

#Afghanistan: 8 killed, 22 injured in Kabul suicide bombing: By Mohammad Asif Ahmadzai on 09 March 2018 KABUL (Pajhwok): At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded on Friday when a suicide bomber blew himself... read more https://t.co/gANSOwl7krpic.twitter.com/NxQEcn3BU3