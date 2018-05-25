X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
Informan de varios heridos en una explosión en Canadá
Премия Khaled Alkhateb Memorial Awards
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/5uj9
Portada Actualidad

Trump firma una directiva que facilitará el comercio en el espacio

Publicado: 25 may 2018 03:04 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmó este jueves la Directiva de Política Espacial-2, una directriz que "alentará el liderazgo estadounidense en el comercio espacial y ofrecerá mayor confianza a los inversores y a la industria privada".

La noticia fue confirmada por el vicepresidente, Mike Pence, en un comunicado según el cual la iniciativa se enfoca en "proteger la seguridad nacional y la seguridad pública" de Estados Unidos.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies