Trump firma una directiva que facilitará el comercio en el espacio
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmó este jueves la Directiva de Política Espacial-2, una directriz que "alentará el liderazgo estadounidense en el comercio espacial y ofrecerá mayor confianza a los inversores y a la industria privada".
La noticia fue confirmada por el vicepresidente, Mike Pence, en un comunicado según el cual la iniciativa se enfoca en "proteger la seguridad nacional y la seguridad pública" de Estados Unidos.
Proud to join @POTUS as he signed a space policy directive to create certainty for investors and private industry while focusing on national security. Pres. Trump will host the next National Space Council meeting at the @WhiteHouse on June 18. The USA is leading in space again! pic.twitter.com/h3okZHOuZi— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 24, 2018