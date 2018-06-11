FOTOS: Tres bomberos resultan heridos al volcar su camión de camino a un incendio en Texas
Tres bomberos resultaron heridos después de que su camión volcara en la ciudad estadounidense de Fort Worth (Texas).
#BREAKING - Three firefighters were injured after their fire truck rolled over on the way to a fire in Fort Worth, officials said. https://t.co/Hs5PBBKaSBpic.twitter.com/QstUekX2gj— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) 11 июня 2018 г.
De acuerdo con el departamento de bomberos local, el vehículo se vio involucrado en un choque con otro mientras se dirigía a un incendio.
FD Engine involved in an MVA while responding to a structure fire. 3 FFs with minor injuries, 1 FF and driver of other vehicle are Yellow. Intersection of Randol Mill and Handley Edderville pic.twitter.com/S6XsLnYwFk— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) 11 июня 2018 г.