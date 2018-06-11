X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/5we1
Portada Actualidad

FOTOS: Tres bomberos resultan heridos al volcar su camión de camino a un incendio en Texas

Publicado: 11 jun 2018 18:34 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

Tres bomberos resultaron heridos después de que su camión volcara en la ciudad estadounidense de Fort Worth (Texas).

De acuerdo con el departamento de bomberos local, el vehículo se vio involucrado en un choque con otro mientras se dirigía a un incendio.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies