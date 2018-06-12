X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
Un hombre armado se atrinchera con varios rehenes en París y asegura tener una bomba
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/5whc
Portada Actualidad

Un árbitro argentino dirigirá el partido inaugural del Mundial de Rusia 2018

Publicado: 12 jun 2018 14:45 GMT | Última actualización: 12 jun 2018 14:46 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

El árbitro argentino Néstor Pitana fue elegido para dirigir el partido inaugural de la Copa del Mundo el próximo jueves en el estadio Luzhnikí de Moscú, en el que se enfrentarán los seleccionados de Rusia y Arabia Saudita.

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies