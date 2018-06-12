Un árbitro argentino dirigirá el partido inaugural del Mundial de Rusia 2018
El árbitro argentino Néstor Pitana fue elegido para dirigir el partido inaugural de la Copa del Mundo el próximo jueves en el estadio Luzhnikí de Moscú, en el que se enfrentarán los seleccionados de Rusia y Arabia Saudita.
Argentina’s Nestor Pitana has been assigned as the referee for the Opening Match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, 12 June at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. @FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/ZuhRX6EX8i— FIFA Media (@fifamedia) June 12, 2018