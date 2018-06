Erdogan lidera en los comicios de Turquía con un 30% de los boletines escrutados

Latest results in #TurkeyElections as of 7 pm:



Erdogan: 58%

Ince: 27%

Aksener: 7%

Demirtas: 5%

Karamollaoglu: 0.9%

Perincek: 0.1%



