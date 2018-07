Los 20 nuevos Patrimonios de la Humanidad de la Unesco: Uno de España y otro de México

🔴 BREAKING!



Just inscribed as @UNESCO#WorldHeritage Site: Bikin River Valley – an extension of Central Sikhote-Alin inscribed in 2001 – #Russia🇷🇺. Congratulations! 👏



ℹ️ https://t.co/2yNtdUSvGc#42whcpic.twitter.com/Cobx64bZ6z