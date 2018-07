Incautan en Europa 25.000 piezas arqueológicas por valor de casi 50 millones de dólares

Don’t mess with our heritage! @_Carabinieri_, @metpoliceuk, @guardiacivil & the #LKA have dismantled with the support of Europol an organised crime group trafficking illegally excavated artefacts from Italy. Over 25 000 items seized worth €40 million https://t.co/S4yPyGYaS9pic.twitter.com/zkVRzQTxAN