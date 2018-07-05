X

Dimite el responsable de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EE.UU.

Publicado: 5 jul 2018 19:59 GMT
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha aceptado este jueves la renuncia del jefe de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EE.UU. (EPA, por sus siglas en inglés), de Scott Pruitt, según ha informado en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

"Acepté la renuncia de Scott Pruitt como administrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental. Dentro de la agencia Scott ha hecho un trabajo sobresaliente, y siempre estaré agradecido con él por esto. El Senado confirmó que el jefe adjunto de la EPA, Andrew Wheeler, asumirá el lunes las funciones de administrador interino de la EPA", dice el mensaje.

"No tengo dudas de que Andy continuará con nuestra gran agenda en la EPA. ¡Hemos logrado un progreso tremendo y el futuro de la EPA es muy brillante!", añadió el mandatario.

