Dimite el responsable de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EE.UU.
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha aceptado este jueves la renuncia del jefe de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EE.UU. (EPA, por sus siglas en inglés), de Scott Pruitt, según ha informado en su cuenta personal de Twitter.
"Acepté la renuncia de Scott Pruitt como administrador de la Agencia de Protección Ambiental. Dentro de la agencia Scott ha hecho un trabajo sobresaliente, y siempre estaré agradecido con él por esto. El Senado confirmó que el jefe adjunto de la EPA, Andrew Wheeler, asumirá el lunes las funciones de administrador interino de la EPA", dice el mensaje.
I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июля 2018 г.
"No tengo dudas de que Andy continuará con nuestra gran agenda en la EPA. ¡Hemos logrado un progreso tremendo y el futuro de la EPA es muy brillante!", añadió el mandatario.
...on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 июля 2018 г.