Los niños atrapados en la cueva inundada en Tailandia envían cartas a sus familiares
Fallece a los 90 años Steve Ditko, legendario artista de cómics y cocreador del Hombre Araña

Publicado: 7 jul 2018 02:40 GMT

Uno de los artistas más influyentes del cómic fue encontrado muerto en su apartamento el 29 de junio, si bien su fallecimiento solo fue anunciado este viernes.

Wikipedia / Steve Ditko / AFP
A la edad de 90 años murió el artista de tiras y libros de cómics Steve Ditko, quien junto con el escritor Stan Lee creó personajes como el Hombre Araña y Doctor Strange, informó este viernes el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Nueva York (EE.UU.) y recoge AP.

No se dio a conocer la causa del deceso. Ditko fue encontrado muerto en su apartamento el 29 de junio y se cree que murió unos dos días antes.

Ditko también ayudó a crear personajes clásicos dentro del cómic del Hombre Araña, como el Doctor Octopus, el Hombre de Arena, el Lagarto y el Duende Verde.

