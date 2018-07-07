Fallece a los 90 años Steve Ditko, legendario artista de cómics y cocreador del Hombre Araña
Uno de los artistas más influyentes del cómic fue encontrado muerto en su apartamento el 29 de junio, si bien su fallecimiento solo fue anunciado este viernes.
A la edad de 90 años murió el artista de tiras y libros de cómics Steve Ditko, quien junto con el escritor Stan Lee creó personajes como el Hombre Araña y Doctor Strange, informó este viernes el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Nueva York (EE.UU.) y recoge AP.
Sad to hear of the passing of the legendary artist and creator Steve Ditko. Beloved for generations-- his work was the Quirky to Kirby's Majesty and helped provide the early visual vocabulary in counterpoint to Kirby's power and influence. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/GvH8Mcrxg6— Jim Lee (@JimLee) July 7, 2018
No se dio a conocer la causa del deceso. Ditko fue encontrado muerto en su apartamento el 29 de junio y se cree que murió unos dos días antes.
R.I.P. Artist Steve Ditko. pic.twitter.com/87eJ3AbOoJ— Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) July 7, 2018
RIP to comic book legend Steve Ditko, beyond influential on countless planes of existence. He never truly profited from his comic creations that have lasted for decades, but his work will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/UBZQWpF79i— edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 7, 2018
Ditko también ayudó a crear personajes clásicos dentro del cómic del Hombre Araña, como el Doctor Octopus, el Hombre de Arena, el Lagarto y el Duende Verde.
Steve Ditko was true to his own ideals. He saw things his own way, and he gave us ways of seeing that were unique. Often copied. Never equalled. I know I'm a different person because he was in the world. pic.twitter.com/2GFSA86Btj— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 7, 2018