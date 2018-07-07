Trump predice una bancarrota de The New York Times y The Washington Post
Donald Trump cree que los periódicos estadounidenses The New York Times y The Washington Post entrarán en quiebra dentro de siete años. Así lo afirmó el presidente de EE.UU. a través de Twitter, prediciendo que fracasarán por divulgar propaganda y noticias falsas.
Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist - They will both be out of business in 7 years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018