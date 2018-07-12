Noticias

Luka Modric: Las faltas de respeto de la prensa inglesa motivaron a Croacia

12 jul 2018 16:47 GMT
El futbolista croata Luka Modric criticó a los periodistas y expertos ingleses por haber mostrado falta de respeto hacia los jugadores de Croacia y admitió que sus compañeros de equipo usaron estas críticas como motivación para la victoria contra Inglaterra en la semifinal de la Copa del Mundo.

"La gente estaba hablando ... periodistas ingleses, expertos de la televisión", aseveró el astro del Real Madrid a ITV. "Subestimaron a Croacia esta noche y eso fue un gran error. Leímos todas sus palabras y dijimos: 'ok, hoy veremos quién estará cansado'. Deberían ser más humildes y respetar más a sus oponentes", apuntó Modric.

Luka Modric: Las faltas de respeto de la prensa inglesa motivaron a Croacia
