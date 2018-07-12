Noticias
Luka Modric: Las faltas de respeto de la prensa inglesa motivaron a Croacia
El futbolista croata Luka Modric criticó a los periodistas y expertos ingleses por haber mostrado falta de respeto hacia los jugadores de Croacia y admitió que sus compañeros de equipo usaron estas críticas como motivación para la victoria contra Inglaterra en la semifinal de la Copa del Mundo.
"La gente estaba hablando ... periodistas ingleses, expertos de la televisión", aseveró el astro del Real Madrid a ITV. "Subestimaron a Croacia esta noche y eso fue un gran error. Leímos todas sus palabras y dijimos: 'ok, hoy veremos quién estará cansado'. Deberían ser más humildes y respetar más a sus oponentes", apuntó Modric.
Strong words from Luka Modric post-match:— ITV Football (@itvfootball) 11 июля 2018 г.
"English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia tonight and that was a huge mistake. All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying 'ok, today we will see who will be tired'" pic.twitter.com/Rxyv4WA03c