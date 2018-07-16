X

Irán presenta una denuncia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra EE.UU. por las sanciones
Irán presenta una denuncia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra EE.UU. por las sanciones

Publicado: 16 jul 2018 12:01 GMT | Última actualización: 16 jul 2018 12:01 GMT

Teherán ha presentado una denuncia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra EE.UU. por la "reimposición ilegal" de sanciones unilaterales, ha informado el Ministro de Exteriores de Irán, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, en Twitter.

Más información, en breve.

