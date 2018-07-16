Irán presenta una denuncia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra EE.UU. por las sanciones
Teherán ha presentado una denuncia en la Corte Internacional de Justicia contra EE.UU. por la "reimposición ilegal" de sanciones unilaterales, ha informado el Ministro de Exteriores de Irán, Mohamad Yavad Zarif, en Twitter.
Today Iran filed a complaint @CIJ_ICJ to hold US accountable for its unlawful re-imposition of unilateral sanctions. Iran is committed to the rule of law in the face of US contempt for diplomacy & legal obligations. It's imperative to counter its habit of violating int'l law.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 16 July 2018
