X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
Reportan un ataque aéreo israelí contra un centro de investigación en el noroeste de Siria
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/61xf
Portada Actualidad

FOTOS: Cañón de artillería choca contra un taxi después de soltarse de un vehículo militar

Publicado: 22 jul 2018 16:58 GMT

El incidente, que no dejó heridos, ocurrió este sábado en Canadá.

FOTOS: Cañón de artillería choca contra un taxi después de soltarse de un vehículo militar
Foto ilustrativa
pixabay.com / mzmatuszewski0
Síguenos en Facebook

En la ciudad canadiense de Nanaimo, un cañón de artillería ralentizó el tráfico después de soltarse del vehículo militar que lo remolcaba y chocar contra un taxi la tarde de este sábado, informan medios locales. 

Según testigos, dos miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas canadienses trataron de alcanzar el cañón, sin éxito.

El cañón perdió velocidad después de chocar contra un taxi y se detuvo por completo frente a otro vehículo. Según la Policía de Nanaimo, nadie resultó herido y están investigando la causa del incidente.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a RT Play en Español

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies