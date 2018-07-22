FOTOS: Cañón de artillería choca contra un taxi después de soltarse de un vehículo militar
El incidente, que no dejó heridos, ocurrió este sábado en Canadá.
En la ciudad canadiense de Nanaimo, un cañón de artillería ralentizó el tráfico después de soltarse del vehículo militar que lo remolcaba y chocar contra un taxi la tarde de este sábado, informan medios locales.
Non-HA news in Nanaimo! An artillerary gun became unhitched, was rolling downhill with two miltary guys chasing it and hit a taxi! Passerby said: "try explaining that to ICBC!" pic.twitter.com/r6UvF3lRX0— Kim Bolan (@kbolan) 21 июля 2018 г.
Según testigos, dos miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas canadienses trataron de alcanzar el cañón, sin éxito.
Would hate to be the person who has to explain how this happened. An artillery gun came unhitched from a military truck leaving Maffeo Sutton. Rolled down the hill and hit a cab at Comox and Terminal #nanaimopic.twitter.com/dAbqXiFF2e— Dominic Abassi (@domabassi) 21 июля 2018 г.
El cañón perdió velocidad después de chocar contra un taxi y se detuvo por completo frente a otro vehículo. Según la Policía de Nanaimo, nadie resultó herido y están investigando la causa del incidente.
. @NanaimoBulletin someone's having a bad day! #nanaimo accident pic.twitter.com/v0473fMXzk— JP (@PetersDJosh) 21 июля 2018 г.