"Cara linda, corazón feo": Bloguera kuwaití indigna a la Red con un 'post' "racista y proesclavista"

#sondosalqattan You’re a perfect example of a beautiful face with an ugly heart. I wonder if @ShiseidoUSA@MaxFactor_SA@BHCosmeticMrkt@Bellacontacts@phyto_usa are consciously wanted to be associated with someone who obviously supports #ModernDaySlavery like #سندس_القطان 🙄🤔 pic.twitter.com/voa0fk0Vss