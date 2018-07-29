Trump amenaza con cerrar el Gobierno si los demócratas no votan sus leyes migratorias y el muro
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha destacado que "estaría dispuesto de 'detener el funcionamiento' del gobierno si los demócratas no nos dan votos para la Seguridad Fronteriza que incluye el Muro", según ha publicado este domingo en su cuenta de Twitter.
I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 июля 2018 г.