Un líder del Estado Islámico se entrega a las autoridades afganas junto con más de 150 combatientes
Mawlawi Habiburrahman, un líder afgano de la organización terrorista Estado Islámico, se entregó a las fuerzas gubernamentales en la provincia de Jawzjan, en el norte de Afganistán, según han afirmado autoridades del país.
Junto con Habiburrahman también se han entregado más de 150 combatientes del EI, publica Tolo News.
Mawlawi Habiburrahman, a Daesh leader in northern #Afghanistan, his deputy and 152 of their fighters surrendered to the security forces in #Jawzjan province, 209 Shaheen Military Corps confirmed on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/6cEdXSHVqk— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 1 августа 2018 г.