Un líder del Estado Islámico se entrega a las autoridades afganas junto con más de 150 combatientes

Publicado: 1 ago 2018 07:38 GMT
Mawlawi Habiburrahman, un líder afgano de la organización terrorista Estado Islámico, se entregó a las fuerzas gubernamentales en la provincia de Jawzjan, en el norte de Afganistán, según han afirmado autoridades del país.

Junto con Habiburrahman también se han entregado más de 150 combatientes del EI, publica Tolo News.

