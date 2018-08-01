Trump pide al fiscal general Jeff Sessions parar la investigación de Mueller "ahora mismo"
"El fiscal general Jeff Sessions debería parar esta caza de brujas fraudulenta ahora mismo, antes de que cree todavía más tensiones para el país", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta personal de Twitter.
..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1 August 2018