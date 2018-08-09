X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/63je
Portada Actualidad

Hospitalizan al exciclista estadounidense Lance Armstrong tras un accidente de bicicleta

Publicado: 9 ago 2018 16:56 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

Lance Armstrong, el exciclista profesional estadounidense y protagonista de un escándalo de dopaje, ha sido hospitalizado tras tener un accidente con su bicicleta en la ruta de ciclismo de montaña Tom Blake, en Colorado (EE.UU.).

El atleta, de 46 años, sufrió importantes heridas en el rostro y fue ingresado en un hospital local.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a RT Play en Español

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies