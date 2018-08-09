Hospitalizan al exciclista estadounidense Lance Armstrong tras un accidente de bicicleta
Lance Armstrong, el exciclista profesional estadounidense y protagonista de un escándalo de dopaje, ha sido hospitalizado tras tener un accidente con su bicicleta en la ruta de ciclismo de montaña Tom Blake, en Colorado (EE.UU.).
El atleta, de 46 años, sufrió importantes heridas en el rostro y fue ingresado en un hospital local.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.