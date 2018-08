VIDEOS: El avión robado del aeropuerto de EE.UU. hace maniobras antes de estrellarse

Hijacked Alaska / Horizon Plane. Took this pic in my sister’s backyard in Orting, WA at 7:55 p.m. as my niece was swinging at her piñata. Flew SO low over the trees!!! 2 year birthday party turned scary! #seatac#alaskaairlines#seattle#chambersbay#q400@king5seattlepic.twitter.com/p7XU4mfQhu