Condenan a 42 años de prisión a un 'payaso' que mató a un hombre con un guante a lo Freddy Krueger
Disfrazado como payaso apuñaló en el cuello y mató a un hombre de 29 años.
Christian Lee Gulzow, de 36 años, asesinó a un hombre el año pasado usando guante con cuchillas parecido al arma del personaje de películas de terror Freddy Krueger. Ahora fue declarado culpable y condenado a 42 años de prisión, informa Denver 7.
El hombre, disfrazado de payaso, apuñaló en el cuello y mató a Brian Lucero, de 29 años, cerca de un restaurante en Denver en mayo de 2017. Según datos de la Policía, Gulzow usó un guante con cuchillas de 5 centímetros.
Gulzow ha sido acusado de asesinato en segundo grado. Enfrentó una pena máxima de 48 de prisión pero finalmente recibió una sentencia de 42 años de cárcel.
Chris Gulzow rode through downtown Denver on his scooter Tuesday as he often did, wearing gloves fitted out with knifelike-blades, spiked leather wristbands and makeup police said looked like that of a clown, but which his friends described as “demonic.” 🤔 The 36-year-old, police say, began arguing with a homeless man near a restaurant called “Torchy’s Tacos.” Guzlow told police that the homeless man threatened him, tried to take his scooter and yelled at him to “get out of my alley.” 😶 Gulzow began pummeling the man, who punched him back, according to a police report cited by the Denver Post. 😶 Then, Gulzow allegedly stabbed and slashed the 29-year-old man with the glove, with 2-3 inch blades attached to the end of each finger. Gulzow fled on his scooter, and the homeless man, identified as Brian Lucero, died of the stab wound, according to the Denver coroner’s office. 😶 Police arrested Gulzow, who is being held without bond at Denver’s downtown jail pending formal charges. 👍 According to the Denver Post, Gulzow told police it may have all been an accident. The victim may have fallen on one of Gulzow’s spiked wrist bracelets, he reportedly said. 😒 He has an extensive criminal history with multiple domestic violence, assault and weapons convictions. In 2012, he was convicted of menacing with a deadly weapon, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records. #GetOrganic