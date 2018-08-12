Alerta de tiroteo en un centro comercial de Las Vegas
Existe una fuerte presencia policial en el área, donde los agentes piden a la gente que se mantenga alejada de la zona.
La Policía ha rodeado un centro comercial en Las Vegas en medio de informaciones sobre la presencia de un tirador activo.
La Policía de Las Vegas ha confirmado que está investigando "un tiroteo con intervención policial".
LVMPD is investigating an OIS on the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Rd.— LVMPD PIO (@LVMPD_PIO) 11 августа 2018 г.
Media staging area is located at 8130 S Valley View Blvd.
Fotos y videos que circulan en las redes sociales muestran una fuerte presencia de servicios de emergencia en la zona, mientras varias carreteras circundantes se encuentran bloquedadas. La policía ha advertido a la gente que se mantenga alejada del área.
Shooting in a Target store in Las Vegas, police are arriving on scene pic.twitter.com/wrWC9HxbO4— Andrew Lock (@travelhackery) 12 августа 2018 г.
Heavy police presence in the parking lot of the Target and Ross near Blue Diamond and Valley View. Reports of a possible shooting. pic.twitter.com/dO8ALqVKaA— Barry White (@KTNVBarryWhite) 11 августа 2018 г.
Según medios locales, el supuesto autor del tiroteo resultó herido por un oficial de Policía, aunque esta información aún no ha sido confirmada oficialmente. Se desconoce el estado del presunto tirador.
#breaking Witness reports shooting at Ross on Blue Diamond. Massive police, fire & EMS response. Working to get you more details but getting pushed back. #8NNpic.twitter.com/dUXIJ0aiSL— Brittany Edney (@BrittanyEdney) 11 августа 2018 г.
Más información, en breve.