Alerta de tiroteo en un centro comercial de Las Vegas

Publicado: 12 ago 2018 00:37 GMT | Última actualización: 12 ago 2018 01:09 GMT

Existe una fuerte presencia policial en el área, donde los agentes piden a la gente que se mantenga alejada de la zona.

Imagen ilustrativa
Flickr / Cliff
La Policía ha rodeado un centro comercial en Las Vegas en medio de informaciones sobre la presencia de un tirador activo.

La Policía de Las Vegas ha confirmado que está investigando "un tiroteo con intervención policial".

Fotos y videos que circulan en las redes sociales muestran una fuerte presencia de servicios de emergencia en la zona, mientras varias carreteras circundantes se encuentran bloquedadas. La policía ha advertido a la gente que se mantenga alejada del área.

Según medios locales, el supuesto autor del tiroteo resultó herido por un oficial de Policía, aunque esta información aún no ha sido confirmada oficialmente. Se desconoce el estado del presunto tirador.

Más información, en breve.

