El tifón Rumbia toca tierra en Shanghái: Más de 53.000 personas evacuadas

#Typhoon Rumbia, the 18th this year, made landfall at around 4:05 a.m. Friday in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, bringing torrential rains and packing strong winds of up to 82.8 km/h. 53,000 people had been evacuated in Shanghai. https://t.co/d4MZLJMxbhpic.twitter.com/04tNMlMRFI