La NASA bautiza un asteroide en honor a Aretha Franklin
La NASA ha querido honrar la memoria de la fallecida cantante estadounidense Aretha Franklin nombrando un asteroide en su honor, ha informado la agencia espacial en su cuenta de Twitter.
La leyenda del 'soul', el R&B y el 'gospel murió este jueves en Detroit a los 76 años a causa de un cáncer de páncreas.
We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDqpic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT— NASA (@NASA) 16 августа 2018 г.