La NASA bautiza un asteroide en honor a Aretha Franklin

Publicado: 17 ago 2018 04:49 GMT
La NASA ha querido honrar la memoria de la fallecida cantante estadounidense Aretha Franklin nombrando un asteroide en su honor, ha informado la agencia espacial en su cuenta de Twitter.

La leyenda del 'soul', el R&B y el 'gospel murió este jueves en Detroit a los 76 años a causa de un cáncer de páncreas.

