X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/64e8
Portada Actualidad

Nikki Haley: "Estoy acostumbrada a tratar con tiburones todos los días"

Publicado: 19 ago 2018 00:15 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

La representante permanente de EE. UU. ante la ONU, Nikki Haley, ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter una foto con un delfín con el comentario de que está acostumbrada a "tratar con tiburones".

"Estoy acostumbrada a tratar con tiburones todos los días, ¡fue divertido finalmente jugar con delfines!", escribió.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a RT Play en Español

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies