Nikki Haley: "Estoy acostumbrada a tratar con tiburones todos los días"
La representante permanente de EE. UU. ante la ONU, Nikki Haley, ha publicado en su cuenta de Twitter una foto con un delfín con el comentario de que está acostumbrada a "tratar con tiburones".
"Estoy acostumbrada a tratar con tiburones todos los días, ¡fue divertido finalmente jugar con delfines!", escribió.
I’m used to dealing with sharks everyday, it was fun to finally play with some dolphins! 🐬 ☀️🏝 #JulietteAndNefty 💗 #DolphinDiscovery#Vacation#CanITakeThemHomeWithMe@dolphindiscESPpic.twitter.com/EVJHrKVHUd— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) 18 августа 2018 г.