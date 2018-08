Campaña fallida: Lockheed Martin recibe imágenes sangrientas en vez de "fotos increíbles" en Twitter

Dear @LockheedMartin , you asked people to tweet "amazing photos of one of our products" (https://t.co/ni5dTEzG6N). Here it is : This is a fragment of YOUR bomb, a laser-guided MK 82, which #SaudiArabia used to kill 40 #Children in #Yemen last week https://t.co/8kmhPCyavapic.twitter.com/uFj3oxsO44