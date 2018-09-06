X

EE.UU.: Cuatro muertos tras un tiroteo en Cincinnati

Publicado: 6 sep 2018 14:11 GMT | Última actualización: 6 sep 2018 15:42 GMT

Uno de los muertos es el atacante.

Cuatro personas han fallecido y cinco han resultado heridas en un tiroteo en la ciudad estadounidense de Cincinnati, en el estado de Ohio. 

Se informa que uno de los muertos es el atacante.

El Departamento de Policía de la ciudad ha informado que el tiroteo ha tenido lugar en el vestíbulo y el muelle de carga del rascacielos Fifth Third Center en la calle Walnut, donde se encuentra la sede del banco Fifth Third Bank.

El motivo del tiroteo todavía no se ha determinado.

