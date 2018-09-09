X

El presidente de Moldavia resulta herido en un accidente de tráfico (VIDEO)
Afganistán: Al menos 3 muertos y 14 heridos tras un atentado suicida en Kabul

Publicado: 9 sep 2018 11:35 GMT | Última actualización: 9 sep 2018 12:15 GMT
Al menos tres personas han muerto y 14 han resultado heridas en Kabul luego de que un atacante suicida arrollara en moto a seguidores del muyahidín Ahmad Shah Masud, informa TOLO News. Los congregados se reunieron este domingo para conmemorar su muerte.

