Afganistán: Al menos 3 muertos y 14 heridos tras un atentado suicida en Kabul
Al menos tres personas han muerto y 14 han resultado heridas en Kabul luego de que un atacante suicida arrollara en moto a seguidores del muyahidín Ahmad Shah Masud, informa TOLO News. Los congregados se reunieron este domingo para conmemorar su muerte.
#Kabul - At least two killed and nine were wounded after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives among Massoud supporters in Kabul city, a spokesman for Kabul police chief, Hashmat Stanekzai confirmed. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/b12WNnzbcl— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 9 de septiembre de 2018