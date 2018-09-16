X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/66to
Portada Actualidad

Stephen King revela cuál es su película favorita

Publicado: 16 sep 2018 04:57 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

El escritor estadounidense Stephen King dijo que 'El padrino II', de Francis Ford Coppola, es la mejor película que haya visto en su vida.

"Alguien me preguntó ayer '¿Cuál es la mejor película que ha visto?' Después de dormir con ese pensamiento en mente (algo que realmente no necesitaba), puedo responder con confianza. EL PADRINO II", escribió el célebre escritor.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a RT Play en Español

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies