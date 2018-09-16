Stephen King revela cuál es su película favorita
El escritor estadounidense Stephen King dijo que 'El padrino II', de Francis Ford Coppola, es la mejor película que haya visto en su vida.
"Alguien me preguntó ayer '¿Cuál es la mejor película que ha visto?' Después de dormir con ese pensamiento en mente (algo que realmente no necesitaba), puedo responder con confianza. EL PADRINO II", escribió el célebre escritor.
Someone asked me yesterday, “What’s the best movie you’ve ever seen?” After a night to sleep on it (which I didn’t really need), I can confidently answer. GODFATHER II.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 12 сентября 2018 г.