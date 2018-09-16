X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/66u6
Portada Actualidad

FOTOS: Se declara un incendio masivo en un mercado en la India

Publicado: 16 sep 2018 10:40 GMT | Última actualización: 16 sep 2018 10:55 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

Este domingo un masivo incendio se produjo en el mercado Bagri de la ciudad india de Calcuta, informa The Times of India.

Se reporta que el fuego empezó a las 2:45 de la madrugada y al lugar acudieron una treintena de bomberos para apagar las llamas.

Por el momento no hay información sobre víctimas.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a RT Play en Español

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies