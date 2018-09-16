FOTOS: Se declara un incendio masivo en un mercado en la India
Este domingo un masivo incendio se produjo en el mercado Bagri de la ciudad india de Calcuta, informa The Times of India.
Se reporta que el fuego empezó a las 2:45 de la madrugada y al lugar acudieron una treintena de bomberos para apagar las llamas.
Por el momento no hay información sobre víctimas.
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Bagri Market in Canning Street; 20 fire engines present on the spot. #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/nLgykP2jTv— ANI (@ANI) 15 сентября 2018 г.
Latest visuals: 30 fire tenders now at the spot in Bagri market on Canning Street in Kolkata where a fire broke out earlier today pic.twitter.com/FhhOWVpDEG— ANI (@ANI) 16 сентября 2018 г.