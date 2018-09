Portaviones USS Harry S. Truman comienza maniobras en apoyo a los aliados de Europa y África

#USNavy photos of the day: Flight operations take place aboard @USSHARRYSTRUMAN in @USNavyEurope and #USSEssex in the #GulfOfAden, and #USSShoup and #USSThunderbolt both demonstrate #NavyLethality by launching missiles!

ℹ️ info and ⬇️ download: https://t.co/uFFSfaGg98pic.twitter.com/rDWezxARk3