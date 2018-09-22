X

Mensaje a RT

Al menos 29 muertos y más de 50 heridos en el atentado contra un desfile militar en Irán
Muere Chas Hodges del dúo musical Chas & Dave

Publicado: 22 sep 2018 12:34 GMT
El músico y cantante británico Chas Hodges, del dúo Chas & Dave, ha fallecido este sábado a los 74 años, informa la cuenta oficial de la banda en Twitter.

"Pese a recibir recientemente tratamiento exitoso para el cáncer de esófago, Chas sufrió un fallo órganico y falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía en las primeras horas de esta mañana", reza el tuit.

