Muere Chas Hodges del dúo musical Chas & Dave
El músico y cantante británico Chas Hodges, del dúo Chas & Dave, ha fallecido este sábado a los 74 años, informa la cuenta oficial de la banda en Twitter.
"Pese a recibir recientemente tratamiento exitoso para el cáncer de esófago, Chas sufrió un fallo órganico y falleció pacíficamente mientras dormía en las primeras horas de esta mañana", reza el tuit.
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of our very own Chas Hodges. Despite receiving successful treatment for oesophageal cancer recently, Chas suffered organ failure and passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of this morning. pic.twitter.com/bwxqfHUjUg— Chas And Dave (@chas_dave) 22 сентября 2018 г.