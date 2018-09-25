Decenas de bomberos intentan apagar un gran incendio en Londres
La causa del fuego se desconoce en este momento.
Unos 80 bomberos están intentando apagar un gran incendio que se ha producido en un centro de ocio en Highbury, en el norte de Londres.
Se reporta que se ha incendiado una parte del tejado del edificio de una planta. "La causa del fuego se desconoce en este momento", han informado desde el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Londres.
We've now got 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters at the scene of a fire at a leisure centre in #Highburyhttps://t.co/2UqsFrRPVd © @m1chaelfoulkespic.twitter.com/BoTpaiTXJw— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 25 September 2018
Varias calles aledañas han sido cortadas debido al incendio, ha informado la Policía.
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a leisure centre in #Highbury Part of the roof of the single-storey building is alight. https://t.co/2UqsFrRPVd © @BonnySue12pic.twitter.com/VkL6CHCGPv— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) 25 September 2018
It’s alarming and sad to learn that our newly-restored Highbury Leisure Centre is on fire with engines from @LFBIslington and other London stations fighting the flames. pic.twitter.com/nmgi3gfAGx— antony robbins (@misterlondoner) 25 September 2018