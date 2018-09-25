X

Mensaje a RT

Portada Actualidad

Decenas de bomberos intentan apagar un gran incendio en Londres

Publicado: 25 sep 2018 12:11 GMT | Última actualización: 25 sep 2018 12:42 GMT

La causa del fuego se desconoce en este momento.

Imagen ilustrativa
Chris Radburn / Reuters
Unos 80 bomberos están intentando apagar un gran incendio que se ha producido en un centro de ocio en Highbury, en el norte de Londres.

Se reporta que se ha incendiado una parte del tejado del edificio de una planta. "La causa del fuego se desconoce en este momento", han informado desde el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Londres.

Varias calles aledañas han sido cortadas debido al incendio, ha informado la Policía.

