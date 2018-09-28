X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
VIDEO: Un tsunami azota Indonesia tras un fuerte terremoto en la isla de Célebes
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/67wr
Portada Actualidad

VIDEO: Un tsunami azota Indonesia tras un fuerte terremoto en la isla de Célebes

Publicado: 28 sep 2018 13:23 GMT | Última actualización: 28 sep 2018 13:33 GMT

El fuerte terremoto en la isla indonesia de Célebes ha desatado un tsunami.

VIDEO: Un tsunami azota Indonesia tras un fuerte terremoto en la isla de Célebes
Síguenos en Facebook

Hace unas horas, en la isla de Célebes se produjo un terremoto de magnitud 7,5, seguido por numerosas réplicas. El epicentro se ha situado a 78 kilómetros al norte de la ciudad de Palu y a 10 kilómetros de profundidad, informa el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).

Más información, en breve.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

RT en 3D
NOTICIAS A FONDO

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies