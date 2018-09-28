VIDEO: Un tsunami azota Indonesia tras un fuerte terremoto en la isla de Célebes
El fuerte terremoto en la isla indonesia de Célebes ha desatado un tsunami.
Hace unas horas, en la isla de Célebes se produjo un terremoto de magnitud 7,5, seguido por numerosas réplicas. El epicentro se ha situado a 78 kilómetros al norte de la ciudad de Palu y a 10 kilómetros de profundidad, informa el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).
BREAKING: Indonesia geophysics agency says powerful Sulawesi earthquake caused tsunami, TV shows video of wave hitting town.— The Associated Press (@AP) 28 September 2018
I just opened my watsap grup and This Tsunami seen on Palu, Sulawesi. They recorded this in the top floor of the mall. Our friend's family confirmed this.. #PrayForDonggala Celebes Sulawesi Indonesia 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vlTmDjCp3h— WID (@wjjeje) 28 September 2018
Indonesia geophysics agency says Sulawesi quake caused a tsunami. This video is doing the rounds. We believe it is real. pic.twitter.com/7xDzzRuj5v— David Lipson (@davidlipson) 28 September 2018
Más información, en breve.