Indonesia: Se registra una segunda erupción de un volcán en 24 horas (FOTO)

Mount Gamalama Erupts, Status Remains at Level II Alert

4 OCT 2018. Mount Gamalama, Indonesia erupted today at 11:52 local time and spewed volcanic ash as high as 250 meters above the crater.

IMAGE: Gamalama.