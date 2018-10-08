"Me asaltaron sexualmente a los 5, 6, 12, 13 años": Una actriz revela su pasado de abusos
La intérprete critica la actitud del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, que se burló de la presunta víctima sexual del candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE.UU, Brett Kavanaugh.
La actriz estadounidense Tatum O'Neal ha reconocido públicamente, a través de un mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, haber sufrido varias agresiones sexuales "cuando tenía 5, 6, 12, 13, 15 años" por parte de "hombres mayores junto a quienes creía estar segura".
"Apenas he conocido la seguridad, siempre me echaron a mí la culpa de estos asaltos por hablar alto y ser curiosa", asegura la intérprete, que añade que le ha costado casi 55 años aprender a abogar por sí misma.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
M O O D!! I am a woman and i have been sexually assaulted more than once !! It was not my fault when i was 5, 6 12 , 13 , 15. - All by older men who i thought were safe ! I rarely have known safety and was always blamed for for the assaults and,my loudness , and curiosity. It’s taken in me almost 55 years to know how to advocate for myself But I learn fast and here I go!! To see the president of US.Mock a woman, let alone a sexual assault victim. We’ve sunk to a depth of depravity that I never thought the president of the United States could ever sink to you. With uproarious laughter for someone who was assaulted at 15 years old. Whether it was 35 years ago to a 75-year-old man at 15 I remember everything !! It’s time to band together. So this time in history is having a lot of negative impact and Activation-for alot of people like me. there are people will say, I had it coming or it was probably my fault. Or I deserved it -that’s what America has come to you now. Together we fight on for the empathy, and kindness towards one another, whatever your preferences are , whether you’re black or white or conservative or liberal we are Americans and we should always fight for people who have had trauma or who have suffered, and never hurt others for whatever reason. I’ve never seen such a dark time in our country . I was too young to remember 68 - but I feel like we’re headed to something much worse -Before gets better. Let’s,lead with love and kindness and empathy Towards one another.But we , victims the victim of sexual Assault,or violence,must NOT put down our armor.It’s time to fight for one another and each other in this dark time ! America We can do better - we will be better!!’ 🙏🏽🇺🇸
El mensaje de O'Neal alude también al momento político que atraviesa su país, marcado por el polémico caso del candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE.UU, Brett Kavanaugh, acusado de abusar sexualmente de la profesora Christine Blasey Ford en una fiesta universitaria en 1982, cuando ambos eran adolescentes.
La actriz asegura que "nos hemos hundido en una profunda depravación" y lamenta las burlas que el presidente Donald Trump llevó a cabo recientemente sobre el testimonio de Ford en los juzgados, durante un mitin republicano en Misisipi.
Mitin de Trump en Misisipi, para apoyar a la primera mujer que podría representar al estado en el Congreso. Trump se burla del testimonio de Ford. "Bebí una cerveza, bueno, no, era una, cómo llegaste a casa, no me acuerdo..." Aplausos pic.twitter.com/5S7UkIqXbf— Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) 7 de octubre de 2018
No es la primera vez que O'Neal expone públicamente las agresiones sexuales sufridas en su infancia: en una autobiografía publicada en 2004, relata cómo el camello que conseguía drogas para su padre la violó cuando ella tenía 12 años.
Tatum O'Neal obtuvo el Óscar de la Academia de Hollywood a la mejor actriz de reparto con tan solo 10 años de edad por su papel en la película 'Paper Moon'. Desde entonces es la ganadora más joven de la historia de un Oscar no honorífico.