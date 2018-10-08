X

La UE urge a Bulgaria a encontrar pronto a los responsables del asesinato de una periodista

Publicado: 8 oct 2018 20:57 GMT
La Comisión Europea ha urgido a las autoridades búlgaras a encontrar rápidamente a los responsables de violar y asesinar a la periodista Viktoria Marinova, de 30 años, en cuyo programa de televisión reveló prácticas corruptas en unos proyectos de la Unión Europea. "Esperamos una investigación rápida y exhaustiva para llevar a los responsables ante la Justicia", comunicó ese órgano a través de Twitter.

