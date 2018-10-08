La UE urge a Bulgaria a encontrar pronto a los responsables del asesinato de una periodista
La Comisión Europea ha urgido a las autoridades búlgaras a encontrar rápidamente a los responsables de violar y asesinar a la periodista Viktoria Marinova, de 30 años, en cuyo programa de televisión reveló prácticas corruptas en unos proyectos de la Unión Europea. "Esperamos una investigación rápida y exhaustiva para llevar a los responsables ante la Justicia", comunicó ese órgano a través de Twitter.
There is no democracy without a free press.— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 8, 2018
It is with great sadness that we learned about the murder of the Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.
We expect a swift and thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice. pic.twitter.com/OcyPR9fQ4p