Comienza en Canadá la venta legal de marihuana (FOTO, VIDEO)
La venta legal de cannabis con fines recreativos ha comenzado en Canadá este 17 de octubre. De esta manera, se convirtió en el país más grande en el que se permite la comercialización legal de marihuana.
El proyecto de ley para legalizar la venta fue aprobado por el Senado este año. En las redes sociales circulan imágenes de gente haciendo colas en tiendas para poder adquirir el cannabis.
If you think the lineup inside was wild...have a look at this! Hundreds waiting outside Tweed on Water Street to buy legal cannabis. Big crowd down the street at The Natural Vibe as well.@CBCNLpic.twitter.com/HxdUZidLq1— Zach Goudie (@zachgoudie) 17 октября 2018 г.
The first legal #cannabis sale in Canada! Ian Power and Nikki Rose made the purchase at @TweedInc in St. John’s. Bruce Linton, CEO of @CanopyGrowth was behind the register.@CBCNLpic.twitter.com/KXE1Iok1NZ— Zach Goudie (@zachgoudie) 17 октября 2018 г.