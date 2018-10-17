X

Mensaje a RT

Comienza en Canadá la venta legal de marihuana (FOTO, VIDEO)

Publicado: 17 oct 2018 06:01 GMT
La venta legal de cannabis con fines recreativos ha comenzado en Canadá este 17 de octubre. De esta manera, se convirtió en el país más grande en el que se permite la comercialización legal de marihuana.

El proyecto de ley para legalizar la venta fue aprobado por el Senado este año. En las redes sociales circulan imágenes de gente haciendo colas en tiendas para poder adquirir el cannabis.

