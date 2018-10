Hallan muerto a mochilero chileno que desapareció en Sudáfrica

RT #sapsKZN Dundee police are appealing to the members of the community for assistance with regards to a #missing person. Slavko Andro Yaksic Besoain (29) was last seen at Dundee on 24 September 2018 on his way to Bergville. MEhttps://t.co/V5gp4cDejSpic.twitter.com/R0WDP6AycN