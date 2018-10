El huracán Willa toca tierra y lanza contra México olas "extremadamente peligrosas"

Hurricane #Willa made landfall at 7 PM MDT near Isla Del Bosque, Sinaloa, or about 10 miles (15 km) south of Escuinapa. Maximum winds at landfall were estimated to be 120 mph (195 km/h), with a minimum central pressure of 965 mb (28.50 inches). https://t.co/iNZ7Y8Wlt3pic.twitter.com/Q34dim99ya