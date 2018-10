Un Airbus aterriza de emergencia en Bucarest por una amenaza de bomba

BOMB THREAT on @wizzair flight #W61576 Kutaisi - Warsaw. The Airbus with 173 passengers diverted to Bucharest (OTP) where it landed at 16:20 local time, pax deplaned at 16:25. Now parked at a remote stand. @FlightIntl@breakingavnews@FlightAlerts777@airlivenet@FlightEmergencypic.twitter.com/xOqBnVpXfX