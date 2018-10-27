Reino Unido: Se accidenta el helicóptero del dueño del club de fútbol Leicester City
Por el momento, se desconoce el número de personas que estaban a bordo.
El helicóptero, que pertenecía a Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, presidente del club de fútbol británico Leicester City, se ha estrellado este sábado cerca del estadio King Power Stadium, en la ciudad de Leicester.
Dreadful news regarding the helicopter crash and ensuing fire outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium.— Dave Roberts ( burnleystats ) ⚽🎙📈 (@DLRbrts) 27 октября 2018 г.
🙏 that the occupants somehow are OK
Pictures from Sky Sports News pic.twitter.com/Ox2mnRRcuf
The Leicester City chairmans helicopter has just crashed outside the King Power Stadium ! :o - pic.twitter.com/bXX4CbwGFv— Liam Edwards (@Ed_7991) 27 октября 2018 г.
Más información, en breve.