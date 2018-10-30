Pareja de 'instagramers' que murió al caer desde un acantilado: "¿Vale nuestra vida solo una foto?"
Pocos meses antes del trágico accidente, los jóvenes viajeros advertían a sus seguidores sobre los peligros de buscar fotos extremas solo para conseguir más 'me gusta'.
Las autoridades estadounidenses identificaron este lunes a un hombre y una mujer que murieron la semana pasada después de caer por un acantilado en el Parque Nacional de Yosemite (California), informa el periódico Mercury News.
Los cuerpos de Vishnu Viswanath, de 29 años, y su esposa Meenakshi Moorthy, de 30, fueron descubiertos el jueves pasado a unos 245 metros por debajo del mirador de Taft Point, popular entre los turistas por sus espectaculares vistas. El Servicio de Parques Nacionales está investigando cómo se produjo la caída de la pareja.
Ambos eran ciudadanos indios que residían en Estados Unidos. La Universidad de Ingeniería de Chengannur escribió en una publicación en Facebook que los dos eran exalumnos de su programa de informática e ingeniería. "Nuestros corazones están con los amigos y familiares de esta encantadora pareja", rezaba el mensaje.
CHASING SUNSETS or CHASING LIKES ??? 😛 ... Sooo today on #socialmediabadasstribe we are talking about limits of #doitforthegram.😶Yeah sure it can be limitless but guys, we reaaaallly need to have boundaries(this is handy as life lessons too but we will revisit that later😉) A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs ⛰and skyscrapers🌆, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL??? ☠️ Is our life just worth one photo? ... When we squirm at another selfie attempt gone south 😱 from a skyscraper, let’s remember to save that in our core memory 🧠 and not the memory dump 🛢(I am still on the Inside Out 🎬 train y'all 😬) Same applies when we get our knickers in a twist and hog a spot till we get the perfect shot🙄 I know I know, I am guilty as charged for all of this 🤦♀️ and if I didn’t have Mr. Two Goody Shoes, Vishnu 🤭 with me, I am not even sure if I would have written this post. ... Let us all try to be responsible digital citizens and use our “numbers” to be transparent and honest, shall we?🤗 None of us is perfect and the more we accept it and share our flaws as much as our wins, we are one step closer to creating a sane social media without the scary brouhahas.💕✨ ... Still there?👀 Woohoo, a backflip is in order, or wait maybe a pizza? 🍕 What about a unicorn ice-cream 🦄 🍦 with some Disney-approved cotton candy 🍭🍬 and pixie dust infused sprinkles 🧚♀️ if…..IF you could tell me the one time you were effin’ proud of being candid and real AF in social media? 😎 ... PS - Not sponsored but sweatshirt is from @radearthsupply • • • #grandcanyonnps #northrim #instagramaz #visitarizona #travelarizona #shotzdelight #discovertheroad #usaroadtrip #visittheusa #outdoorsusa #exploretheusa #womenwhoexplore #iamtb #radparks #thediscoverer #gtgi #sheisnotlost #wearetravelgirls #hikemore #radgirlslife #travelreality #dreamscape @womenwhoexplore @visit_arizona @visittheusa @shotzdelight
Vishnu y Meenakshi tenían un blog de viajes llamado 'Holidays and Happily Ever Afters' en donde narraban sus aventuras en lugares pintorescos de todo el mundo. Asimismo, tenían una cuenta de Instagram con el mismo nombre que contaba con más de 13.000 seguidores.
En marzo, Meenakshi publicó en esta red social una foto en la que aparecía sentada en un acantilado del Gran Cañón del Colorado. Irónicamente, en la descripción de la imagen la joven advertía sobre los peligros de tomar fotos extremas al estilo de los llamados 'daredevils' (aventureros temerarios) solo para conseguir más 'me gusta' en las redes sociales.
"Muchos de nosotros, yo incluida, somos realmente fanáticos de los temerarios intentos de pararse al borde de los acantilados y rascacielos, pero ¿sabían que las ráfagas de viento pueden ser fatales?", escribió Meenakshi. "¿Vale nuestra vida una sola foto?", se preguntó entonces.
Now whoooo wants to see some phantasmagorical photos of the🏜 American Wiiild West?🤠 For the last one week, we have been chasing sunrises and sunsets🌅,milky ways🌌 and mountain mists🏔 , petrified deserts and petroglyphs🌀aaaand some goblins too (wink wink😉) ... Buuut before we savor the sheer cosmic poetry of the sensual southwest🧡, I want to share something with y’all. A special edition of #pinkpositivelight and #socialmediabadasstribe combined, with(out😉) further ado presenting 💎 “LIVE AND LET LIVE” 💎 Not a shocker was it?😏 But then why oh why is this concept way harder than rocket science for a few ⁉️ ... "LIVE AND LET LIVE" can also be translated as “TO EACH THEIR OWN". To me, it means everyone in this cosmos ✨ has a darn right to make decisions to affect their life as long as it is not mentally or physically hurting others in a purposeful manner.✌️ ... Now for some reason, God knows why🤷♀️ some people love to pelt passive aggressive words and berate and hate others in public.🤦♀️ I agree, there is no point in actively following folks who are not our cup of joy, but it does not give any of us a right to be hurtful to them and propagate hate.❌ ... Now kindly allow me to put it in another way. LIFE IS SHORT people. Like reallllyyy short.❤️ Honestly, I am not promised tomorrow and this pink haired girl wants to live her teeny life twirling💃with the people she loves and swirling⚡️her wand to get to her goals and dreams. She doesn't wanna waste it having anxiety attacks cos of cyberbullying and planning agendas on how to ruin someone’s day.😞 ... If that sounds right up your alley too, let us start with a happy dance 💃🕺and we need not even wait till the black moon 🌙 to get on our broomsticks⚡️✨and fly to the land of promises and possibilities! 🤩 🔹All of us have a story. 🔸All of us have a right to fight for our dreams. 🔹And nobody has a right to exercise power over us to promote hate for whatsoever petty or not so petty reasons they have.👊 ... Remember, you stand in your own light.🌟 You choose whether you want to blaze🔥 love or hate! • • • #RoadTripUSA #discovertheroad #instagramaz #visitarizona #route66roadtrip #seligman #explorationgram