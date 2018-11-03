VIDEOS: Una lluvia de meteoros ilumina el cielo de EE.UU.
Estos grandes bólidos de fuego incluso 'interrumpieron' algunos eventos como un partido de fútbol americano y una boda.
Residentes de varios estados de EE.UU. se convirtieron este viernes en testigos de una impresionante lluvia de meteoros. Eran visibles en al menos partes de Oklahoma, Misisipi, Misuri, Alabama y Arkansas.
VIDEO - Meteor seen from Perryville from KATV viewer Wes Harris #ARWXpic.twitter.com/1ojbSTMVeg— Todd Yakoubian (@KATVToddYak) 3 ноября 2018 г.
Estos grandes bólidos de fuego fueron captados en videos. Los meteoros hasta 'interrumpieron' algunos eventos como un partido de fútbol americano y una boda.
Video of meteor seen from Batesville Arkansas #meteorpic.twitter.com/d3eSDJKMfc— Chase Weeks (@ChaseWeeksGolf) 3 ноября 2018 г.
Look close! See as a meteor shines though the window during Ashley and Dan Crawford’s first dance as husband and wife in Fort Smith! pic.twitter.com/Exi2s5onq5— Shanda Hunter (@5NEWSShanda) 3 ноября 2018 г.
Se trata de la lluvia de meteoros Tauridas. Está ocurriendo este fin de semana y volverá a iluminar el cielo nuevamente el 11 y 12 de noviembre, según EarthSky. Es conocida por la producción de brillantes meteoros tipo 'bola de fuego'.