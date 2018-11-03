X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/6b5f
Portada Actualidad

VIDEOS: Una lluvia de meteoros ilumina el cielo de EE.UU.

Publicado: 3 nov 2018 17:24 GMT

Estos grandes bólidos de fuego incluso 'interrumpieron' algunos eventos como un partido de fútbol americano y una boda.

VIDEOS: Una lluvia de meteoros ilumina el cielo de EE.UU.
Foto ilustrativa
Holger John / www.globallookpress.com
Síguenos en Facebook

Residentes de varios estados de EE.UU. se convirtieron este viernes en testigos de una impresionante lluvia de meteoros. Eran visibles en al menos partes de Oklahoma, Misisipi, Misuri, Alabama y Arkansas.

Estos grandes bólidos de fuego fueron captados en videos. Los meteoros hasta 'interrumpieron' algunos eventos como un partido de fútbol americano y una boda.

Se trata de la lluvia de meteoros Tauridas. Está ocurriendo este fin de semana y volverá a iluminar el cielo nuevamente el 11 y 12 de noviembre, según EarthSky. Es conocida por la producción de brillantes meteoros tipo 'bola de fuego'.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2018. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies