La sonda Parker de la NASA se acerca al Sol a una distancia récord

HOT OFF THE PRESSES! 🔥 🔥 🔥 Facing brutal heat & radiation, our #ParkerSolarProbe spacecraft achieved its first close approach to the Sun when it came within 15 million miles of the surface at about 10:28pm ET. Read about our mission to “touch” the Sun: https://t.co/mJ6Zwwgv9Apic.twitter.com/uGkeUeJMhY