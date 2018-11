FOTOS: Desfiguran la escultura en honor a los combatientes sijs de la I Guerra Mundial en Inglaterra

Disgusted to learn about the vandalism of the Sikh soldier’s statue installed in Birmingham, UK. What the Sikhs contributed to the UK & the ‘Great War’ effort is way bigger than this statue.



WE WILL REMEMBER THEM!

Bole So Nihal - Sat Sri Akal ! #WeWereThereToo#LestWeForgetpic.twitter.com/o5IlCHpJoK