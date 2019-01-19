VIDEO, FOTO: Explota "un presunto coche bomba" frente a un juzgado en Irlanda del Norte
"Un presunto coche bomba" explotó este sábado frente a un juzgado en la ciudad norirlandesa de Derry (Reino Unido).
LondonDerry car Bomb explosion in Ireland, this is not good 😐 pic.twitter.com/yTzBsxmJZy— Mike donnington (@BBUKMIKE) January 19, 2019
The smouldering remains of what looks like a transit van outside Derry’s court house in Bishop Street. Bars and clubs in the area have all been evacuated pic.twitter.com/ouINZRat7w— Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) January 19, 2019
Más información, en breve.