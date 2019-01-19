X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/6hiv
Portada Actualidad

VIDEO, FOTO: Explota "un presunto coche bomba" frente a un juzgado en Irlanda del Norte

Publicado: 19 ene 2019 21:06 GMT | Última actualización: 19 ene 2019 21:10 GMT
VIDEO, FOTO: Explota "un presunto coche bomba" frente a un juzgado en Irlanda del Norte
Síguenos en Facebook

"Un presunto coche bomba" explotó este sábado frente a un juzgado en la ciudad norirlandesa de Derry (Reino Unido).

Más información, en breve.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies