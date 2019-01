Afganistán: Más de 120 miembros de las fuerzas de seguridad mueren en un ataque de talibanes

Car suicide attack jolts Maidan Shahr, claimed by Taliban: By Ahmad Shah Erfanyar on 21 January 2019 MAIDAN SHAHR (Pajhwok): A car suicide bomber targeted a Special Forces’ base following a firefight in central Maidan Wardak province on Monday morning,… https://t.co/BT8bWDjo7vpic.twitter.com/zhZCzQ6kF7