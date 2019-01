VIDEOS: La velocidad de la luz y la desaparición de los anillos de Saturno explicada con GIF

At the speed of light, you could orbit Earth 7.5 times per second (near surface). I was debating sharing this due to the speed, but here it is anyway! 🌎🔦



Human reaction time is ~0.2sec, but a lap takes 0.13s... go here to slow it down: https://t.co/P3dn1P6h2z ! (60fps HD) pic.twitter.com/ifNN9OgG8n